咖喱煎釀豆腐
材料：
豆腐 1盒
豬肉碎 100克
葱 1棵
乾葱 1個
生抽 1茶匙
紹興酒 1湯匙
蠔油 1湯匙
糖 1湯匙
咖喱醬 2湯匙
米糠油 4湯匙
生粉 少許
步驟：
1. 將生抽、紹興酒、蠔油、糖，加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。
2. 葱切粒；乾葱切碎，豆腐切件，取出中間部分。
3. 豆腐撲上生粉，釀入豬肉碎。
4. 燒熱米糠油，加入釀豆腐，煎至金黃色。
5. 加入乾葱，炒2分鐘，加入咖喱醬、水，煮至滾起。
6. 蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘，最後灑上葱花。
Stuffed Tofu with Curry Sauce
Ingredients:
Tofu 1 box
Minced pork 100g
Spring onion 1 pc
Dried shallot 1 pc
Soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon
Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon
Sugar 1 tablespoon
Curry sauce 2 tablespoons
Rice bran oil 4 tablespoons
Cornstarch little
Steps:
1. Put soy sauce, Shao xing wine, oyster sauce, sugar into minced pork, mix well and marinate 30 mins.
2. Dice spring onion. Mince dried shallot. Cut tofu into pieces and take out the middle part of tofu.
3. Put cornstarch into tofu, stuff mince pork into tofu.
4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in stuffed tofu, pan fry until golden brown.
5. Put in dried shallot, stir fry 2 mins, then put in curry sauce, water and cook until boiled.
6. Cover the lid and cook 5 mins, finally add diced spring onion on the top.
