竹笙瑤柱粟米羹

材料：

雞扒 1／2塊

粟米 1盒

火腿 2片

竹笙 30克

瑤柱 20克

雞湯 100毫升

馬蹄粉 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

生抽 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

生粉 1茶匙

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 瑤柱浸水；竹笙浸水；雞扒切絲。

2. 將紹興酒、生抽、糖加入雞扒絲，攪拌均勻，加入生粉，醃30分鐘。

3. 火腿和竹笙切絲；瑤柱撕碎成絲，留起瑤柱水。

4. 馬蹄粉加水，攪拌均勻；雞蛋攪拌均勻，備用。

5. 燒熱米糠油，爆香瑤柱，加入雞湯、水。

6. 加入火腿、粟米、瑤柱水，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘。

7. 加入雞扒絲、竹笙，蓋上蓋煮5分鐘。

8. 最後加入雞蛋、馬蹄粉水拌勻。

Corn and Dried Scallops Soup with Bamboo Fungus

Ingredients:

Chicken chop 1/2 pc

Corn 1 box

Ham 2 slices

Bamboo fungus 30g

Dried scallops 20g

Chicken soup 100ml

Water chestnut flour 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Soak dried scallops. Soak bamboo fungus. Shred chicken chop.

2. Put shao xing wine, soy sauce, sugar into shred chicken chop and mix well, put in cornstarch and marinate 30 mins.

3. Shred ham and bamboo fungus. Rip dried scallops and keep the dried scallops water.

4. Put water into water chestnut flour and mix well. Egg mix well.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry dried scallops, put in chicken soup, water.

6. Put in ham, corn and scallops water, cover the lid and cook 5 mins.

7. Put in shred chicken chop, bamboo fungus, cover the lid and cook 5 mins,

8. Finally, put in egg and water chestnut flour water, mix well.

