豬𦟌燉螺頭

材料：(2位)

豬𦟌 8両

響螺頭 6片

薑 1-2片

金華火腿 5錢

上湯 4両

清水 6両

做法：

1. 豬𦟌先汆水後切粒；金華火腿汆水後切絲；響螺頭汆水後切片，備用。

2. 準備一個燉盅，加入豬𦟌粒、螺頭、薑片和金華火腿片，然後倒入煮滾了的上湯及清水，燉三小時即成。

Pork Shank and Giant Conch Soup

Ingredients: (for 2 persons)

Pork shank 8 taels

Giant conch 6 slices

Ginger 1-2 slices

Jinhua ham 5 maces

Chicken stock 4 taels

Water 6 taels

Method:

1. Blanch and dice pork shank; blanch and thinly shred Jinhua ham; blanch and slice giant conch, set aside.

2. Prepare a double-boil pot, add pork shank dices, giant conch, ginger slices and Jinhua ham shreds, pour boiling chicken stock and water in, double boil for three hours and serve.

