豬𦟌燉螺頭
材料：(2位)
豬𦟌 8両
響螺頭 6片
薑 1-2片
金華火腿 5錢
上湯 4両
清水 6両
做法：
1. 豬𦟌先汆水後切粒；金華火腿汆水後切絲；響螺頭汆水後切片，備用。
2. 準備一個燉盅，加入豬𦟌粒、螺頭、薑片和金華火腿片，然後倒入煮滾了的上湯及清水，燉三小時即成。
Pork Shank and Giant Conch Soup
Ingredients: (for 2 persons)
Pork shank 8 taels
Giant conch 6 slices
Ginger 1-2 slices
Jinhua ham 5 maces
Chicken stock 4 taels
Water 6 taels
Method:
1. Blanch and dice pork shank; blanch and thinly shred Jinhua ham; blanch and slice giant conch, set aside.
2. Prepare a double-boil pot, add pork shank dices, giant conch, ginger slices and Jinhua ham shreds, pour boiling chicken stock and water in, double boil for three hours and serve.
