蘿蔔大鱔煲

材料：

大鱔 (約2.5斤) 1條

耙齒蘿蔔2斤

蒜子10瓣

火腩骨 1條

冬菇10粒

陳皮 1朵

薑 少許

葱 少許

金華火腿 少許

上湯 適量

糖 少許

鹽 少許

老抽 少許

胡椒粉 少許

生粉水 適量

竹笪 1塊

做法：

1. 白蘿蔔刨外皮再刨去內層白色膜，切件；白蘿蔔加鹽入滾水裏汆水，然後白蘿蔔加湯裏炆至入味，備用。

2. 買大鱔時讓檔主先用滾水去潺，回來後洗淨吸乾水切件，每件約一吋至一吋半厚。

3. 冬菇及陳皮浸軟，陳皮切絲；火腩斬件；金華火腿汆水後切片；蒜子用油略炸，盛起備用。

4. 燒熱鑊下油，爆香薑、葱、火腩及冬菇，爆香後盛起。

5. 鍋裏鋪一塊竹笪，倒入上湯，鋪上大鱔，加入爆香了的薑、葱、火腩及冬菇，下陳皮絲及金華火腿提味，蓋上蓋炆大約半小時。然後下蒜子，再下少許糖及鹽調味。

6. 白蘿蔔隔水放進煲底，放上鱔件，撒少許胡椒粉。而剛剛炆鱔的湯汁，加入生粉水埋芡，加少許老抽調色拌勻，然後淋到鱔上面，再放少許葱絲裝飾，完成。

Stewed Eel with Daikon Radish

Ingredients:

Eel (around 2.5 catties) 1 pc

Daikon radish 2 catties

Garlic 10 cloves

Roast pork belly with bone 1 pc

Dried shiitake mushroom 10 pcs

Dried tangerine peel 1 pc

Ginger little

Scallion little

Jinhua ham little

Chicken stock some

Sugar little

Salt little

Dark soy sauce little

White pepper little

Corn starch and water mixture some

Bamboo mat 1 pc

Method:

1. Peel skin and inner membrane from daikon, cut into pieces; blanch in salted boiling water, then stew in chicken stock until flavour is absorbed, set aside.

2. Ask the fishmonger to remove the slime of eel with boiling water first, then rinse, blot and cut it into pieces at home, each piece should be around 1-1.5 inches thick.

3. Soak dried shiitake mushrooms and tangerine peel until softened, thinly shred tangerine peel; chop roast pork belly into pieces; blanch and slice Jinhua ham; deep fry garlic briefly, drain and set aside.

4. Add oil in heated wok, sauté ginger, scallion, roast pork belly and mushrooms till fragrant, transfer to a plate.

5. Place bamboo mat over the bottom of a pot, pour chicken stock, place eel on the mat, add sautéed ginger, scallion, roast pork belly and mushrooms, add dried tangerine and Jinhua ham shreds to elevate the flavour, stew for around half an hour. Add the garlic, season with a little sugar and salt.

6. Transfer the daikon to another pot, place the eel over the daikon, add a little white pepper. Thicken the stewed eel sauce with corn starch and water mixture, add a bit of dark soy sauce for colour, then drizzle over the eel, garnish with shredded scallion and serve.

