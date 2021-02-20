臘味煲仔飯

材料：(4位)

米10両

水10両

膶腸 2條

三花油腸 1條

臘肉 半條

油鴨髀 1隻

煲仔飯豉油 適量

做法：

1. 全部臘味汆水，去除表面雜質。

2. 米洗乾淨，煲裏加水煲滾，然後放入米一起煮，米跟水的比例是一比一。

3. 米飯要邊攪拌邊煮至滾起，飯開始熟，然後才下臘味進去，接着收慢火煲約15-20分鐘，期間要把瓦煲前後左右四個方向傾側斜放，就能煮出飯焦。

4. 煲仔飯煮熟後，把臘味取出切件，再跟煲仔飯豉油一同上枱即可。

Clay Pot Rice with Chinese Cured Meats

Ingredients: (for 4 persons)

Rice 10 taels

Water 10 taels

Chinese duck liver sausage 2 pcs

Chinese sausage 1 pc

Chinese cured meat 1/2 slice

Chinese cured duck leg 1 pc

Soy sauce for clay pot rice some

Method:

1. Blanch all cured meats and clean dirts on their surfaces.

2. Rinse rice, boil water in clay pot, then cook the rice with the water, the ratio of rice and water is 1:1.

3. Keep stirring the rice until it boils up, toss the cured meats in when the rice begins to cook through, then turn to low heat and cook for another 15-20 minutes, tilting the clay pot in all directions while cooking to create crispy rice curst at the pot bottom.

4. When the rice is cooked, remove and slice the cured meats, serve with soy sauce for clay pot rice.

