芥蘭炒牛肉

材料：

芥蘭12両

牛肉5両

蛋白 1隻

薑片 1片

蒜茸 少許

乾葱茸 少許

生粉 適量

生粉水 適量

生抽 適量

蠔油 少許

老抽 少許

上湯 少許

做法：

1. 芥蘭洗淨切段；牛肉以橫紋切片。

2. 牛肉加入生粉、蛋白、生抽輕力撈勻醃味。起油鑊，先爆炒牛肉至六成熟，即可盛起，備用。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，下薑片，然後下芥蘭生炒，加少許上湯，然後蓋上蓋煮1分半鐘；接着下蒜茸、乾葱茸，再下牛肉同炒。另外，先調校生粉水、蠔油及老抽，倒入芥蘭牛肉中埋芡，最後下數滴油拌勻，即可上碟。

Chinese Kale and Beef Stir Fried

Ingredients:

Chinese kale 12 taels

Beef 5 taels

Egg white 1 pc

Ginger slice 1 pc

Minced garlic little

Minced shallot little

Corn starch some

Corn starch and water mixture some

Soy sauce some

Oyster sauce little

Dark soy sauce little

Chicken stock little

Method:

1. Rinse and cut Chinese kale into sections; slice beef against the grain.

2. Gently mix corn starch, egg white and soy sauce with beef to marinate. Add oil into heated wok, sauté beef till 60% cooked, transfer to a plate.

3. Add oil into heated wok, sauté ginger slice, then sauté Chinese kale, add a little chicken stock, cover the lid and cook for 1.5 minutes; add minced garlic and shallot, return the beef for sautéing. Prepare corn starch and water mixture with oyster sauce and dark soy sauce, add into the stir fry, drizzle a few drops of oil, stir well and serve.

