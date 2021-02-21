青紅蘿蔔海底椰湯

材料：

青蘿蔔2個

紅蘿蔔1個

海底椰40克

排骨500克

南北杏20克

蜜棗2粒

鹽少許

水2.5公升

做法：

1. 排骨冷水入鍋，汆水。海底椰、南北杏和蜜棗浸水。紅蘿蔔和青蘿蔔滾刀切塊。

2. 煲滚2.5公升水，加入排骨、青紅蘿蔔、海底椰、南北杏和蜜棗。

3. 蓋上收中細火煲1.5小時，完成後灑鹽在湯中。

Green radish, carrot and sea coconut soup

Ingredients:

Green radish 2 pcs

Carrot 1 pc

Sea coconut 40g

Spareribs 500g

Bitter and sweet almond 20g

Sweet dates 2 pcs

Salt Little

Water 2.5L

Steps:

1. Blanch spareribs in cold water. Soak sea coconut, bitter and sweet almonds, sweet date in water. Cut carrot and green radish into hob blocks.

2. Boil 2.5L of water, put in spareribs, green radish and carrot, sea coconut, bitter and sweet almond and sweet dates.

3. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Season the soup with salt.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android