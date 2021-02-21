馬拉盞豬扒

材料：

豬扒4件

洋葱半個

馬拉盞2湯匙

蒜頭1瓣

小番茄5粒

紹酒1湯匙

醃料：

糖少許

粟粉1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 洋葱切絲，小番茄切半，蒜頭切碎。刀背拍鬆豬扒，切塊，加醃料拌勻，再加馬拉盞料拌勻。

2. 燒熱油，中火煎豬扒，煎另一面至金黃，先盛起。

3. 爆香蒜頭和洋葱，豬扒回鑊同炒，加紹酒炒勻上碟。放上小番茄。

Fried pork chop marinated with Belachan

Ingredients:

Pork chop 4 pcs

Onion ½ pc

Belachan mix 2 Tablespoons

Garlic 1 clove

Cherry tomato 5 pc

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoons

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce 1/2 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut onion in strips. Cut cherry tomato in half. Shred garlic. Pound pork chop with knife back, cut in pieces. Marinate porkchop with marinade and Belachan mix.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry pork chop in mid-heat for both sides. Pick it up.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and onion, then put in pork chop. Put in Shao Xing wine and stir fry. Decorate the dish with cherry tomato.

