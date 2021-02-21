粟米菇菇炒素雞

材料：

粟米1條

素雞2條

大紅椒1隻

蒜頭1瓣

葱2條

靈芝菇50克

紹酒1湯匙

蠔油1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

糖少許

做法：

1. 素雞對切，切小塊。紅椒對切，去籽切塊。切葱花。蒜頭和靈芝菇切碎，粟粒起粒粒。

2. 燒熱油，爆蒜頭，加入素雞略煎表面。

3. 加入粟米和靈芝菇同炒，再灒紹酒，加蠔油、老抽和水1湯匙炒勻，加紅椒粒和糖，再加水1湯匙。最後加入葱花炒勻。

Sauteed sweetcorn with vegetarian chicken

Ingredients:

Sweetcorn 1 pc

Vegetarian chicken 2 pcs

Large chili 1 pc

Garlic 1 clove

Green onion 2 pcs

Marmoreal mushroom 50g

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Sugar Little

Steps:

1. Cut vegetarian chicken in half, then cut in small pieces. Cut chili in half and take out seeds, cut in pieces. Shred green onion and garlic. Chop marmoreal mushroom and cut out sweetcorn.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic. Pan fry vegetarian chicken.

3. Stir fry with sweetcorn and marmoreal mushroom. Put in Shao Xing wine, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce and 1 tablespoon of water. Put in chili and sugar, and then put in 1 more tablespoon of water. Stir fry with green onion.

