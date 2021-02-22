炸蒜雞髀菇浸西蘭花苗

材料:

西蘭花苗 適量

雞髀菇（小）2隻

蒜 6粒

清雞湯 50毫升

水 50毫升

糖、鹽 各少許

做法：

1. 把雞髀菇切幼條。

2. 下油，半煎炸蒜粒至金黃，之後下雞髀菇半煎炸至金黃，取出蒜頭。注入雞湯，放回蒜粒，下水，蓋上煮3鐘。

3. 開蓋，放入西蘭花苗，下少許鹽，蓋上煮2分鐘。熄火，連湯盛上碟。

Broccolini in deep-fried garlic and king oyster mushroom soup

Ingredients:

Broccolini some

King oyster mushroom (small) 2 pcs

Garlic 6 cloves

Chicken broth 50ml

Water 50 ml

Sugar, salt a little for each

Directions:

1. Cut the oyster mushroom into thin pieces.

2. Fry garlic in hot oil until brown. Then, fry king oyster mushroom until brown, take out the garlic. Pour chicken broth in pan, put fried garlic back, add some water in, cover, boil for 3 mins.

3. Open lid, put the broccolini together, season with a little bit salt. Cover, boil for 2 mins, off heat, serve with hot soup.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

