煎咖喱雞翼配咖喱鹽

材料：

雞翼 10隻

雞翼醃料：

咖喱粉 約1湯匙

芫荽粉 1茶匙

孜然粉 1茶匙

鹽、糖、胡椒粉、生抽 各少許

油 1湯匙

咖喱鹽材料:

鹽與咖喱粉1:1

做法：

1. 下白胡椒粉、少許生抽、鹽、孜然粉、辣椒粉、芫荽粉、咖喱粉及油醃雞翼。

2. 準備咖喱鹽：下鹽入小煲炒熱及轉色，放入咖喱粉中混合備用。

3. 把雞翼放入鍋中煎，繼續煎至兩邊金黃，蓋上煮2分鐘。

4. 熄火，盛上碟，撒上咖喱鹽伴食。

Pan-fried curry chicken wings served with curry salt

Ingredients:

Chicken wings 10 pcs

Chicken marinade:

Curry powder 1 tbsp

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Cumin powder 1 tsp

Salt, sugar, ground white pepper, light soy sauce a little bit for each

Oil 1 tbsp

Curry salt ingredients:

Salt and Curry powder 1:1

Direction:

1. Marinate the chicken wings with ground white pepper, a little bit light soy sauce, some salt, cumin powder, chili powder, coriander powder, curry powder and some oil.

2. Prepare curry salt, put some salt in pan, fry until hot and color changes. Then, put it into the curry powder, mix well.

3. Put chicken wings in pan to fry. Continue frying the chicken wings until both sides are golden brown. Cover, cook for 2 mins.

4. Off heat, transfer on a plate, serve with curry salt.

