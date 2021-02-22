芋頭蒸排骨

材料：

排骨 適量

芋頭 少許

五香粉 少許

辣椒 2隻

蒜頭 3粒

豆豉 1湯匙

白胡椒粉 少許

鹽、糖、生抽、油、生粉 各少許

做法：

1. 把蒜粒切片；把辣椒切幼；薄切芋頭。

2. 混合豆豉、蒜片、辣椒、糖、少許鹽，灒入滾油，撈勻。

3. 下胡椒粉、鹽、少許生抽、蒜片辣椒混合物醃排骨，之後下少許生粉撈勻，再用手搓揉排骨。

4. 把芋頭片放上碟，撒少許五香粉，放上排骨，大火蒸約12分鐘。

5. 熄火，取出，趁熱享用。

Steamed pork ribs on taro

Ingredients:

Pork ribs some

Taro a little bit

Five spice powder a little bit

Chili 2 pcs

Garlic 3 cloves

Fermented black bean 1 tbsp

Ground white pepper a little bit

Salt, sugar, light soy sauce, oil, corn starch a little bit for each

Directions:

1. Slice the garlic clove, finely cut the chili, thinly cut the taro.

2. Mix fermented black bean, garlic and chili, season with some sugar, a little bit salt. Sizzle with some hot oil, mix well.

3. Marinate the pork ribs with ground white pepper, some salt, a little bit light soy sauce and the garlic and chili mixture. Add some corn starch and mix well. Gently rub the pork ribs by hands to enhance flavor.

4. Place the taro pcs on a plate, sprinkle with a little bit five spice powder. Put the pork ribs on top, steam over high heat for 12 mins.

5. Off heat, take out and serve hot.

