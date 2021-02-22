芥菜番薯排骨湯

材料：

芥菜 2棵

番薯 2個

排骨 適量

薑 1件

做法：

1. 把芥菜切段；刨去番薯皮，切半，再切件。

2. 把排骨汆水，下紹興酒，取出隔水。

3. 煲中下熱水，放入薑、番薯、芥菜及排骨，蓋上，中火煲1.5小時。

4. 開蓋，下鹽調味，熄火，盛上碗。

Mustard green and sweet potato soup with pork ribs

Ingredients:

Mustard green vegetable 2 bunch

Sweet potato 2 pcs

Pork ribs some

Ginger 1 chunk

Directions:

1. Cut the mustard green vegetable lengthwise; Peel the sweet potato, halve, and slice.

2. Blanch the pork ribs, add some Shaoxing wine to cook, take out and drain.

3. Put ginger in a casserole filled with hot water, put the sweet potato, mustard green vegetable and the pork ribs in. Cover, boil for 1.5 hour over medium heat.

4. Open lid, season with some salt. Off heat, serve in a bowl.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

