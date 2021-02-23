檸檬蒸雞配越式魚露汁

材料：

雞 1／2隻

檸檬 1個

蒜茸 3湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

青檸 1個

糖 1湯匙

魚露 1湯匙

辣椒 1隻

步驟：

1. 檸檬及青檸對切、榨汁；辣椒切粒。

2. 將鹽、胡椒粉、檸檬汁加入雞，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

3. 將青檸汁、糖、魚露、辣椒、蒜茸混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

4. 以大火蒸雞20分鐘，配以醬汁享用。

Steamed Chicken with Lemon Juice and Vietnam Style Fish sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken 1/2 pc

Lemon 1 pc

Minced garlic 3 tablespoons

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Lime 1 pc

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Fish sauce 1 tablespoon

Hot pepper 1 pc

Steps:

1. Cut lemon and lime into two pieces and squeeze. Dice hot pepper.

2. Put salt, pepper, lemon juice into chicken, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

3. Mix lime juice, sugar, fish sauce, hot pepper, minced garlic, mix well as sauce.

4. Steam chicken 20 mins with high heat, enjoy with the sauce.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android