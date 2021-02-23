檸檬蒸雞配越式魚露汁
材料：
雞 1／2隻
檸檬 1個
蒜茸 3湯匙
鹽 1茶匙
胡椒粉 1茶匙
青檸 1個
糖 1湯匙
魚露 1湯匙
辣椒 1隻
步驟：
1. 檸檬及青檸對切、榨汁；辣椒切粒。
2. 將鹽、胡椒粉、檸檬汁加入雞，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。
3. 將青檸汁、糖、魚露、辣椒、蒜茸混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。
4. 以大火蒸雞20分鐘，配以醬汁享用。
Steamed Chicken with Lemon Juice and Vietnam Style Fish sauce
Ingredients:
Chicken 1/2 pc
Lemon 1 pc
Minced garlic 3 tablespoons
Salt 1 teaspoon
Pepper 1 teaspoon
Lime 1 pc
Sugar 1 tablespoon
Fish sauce 1 tablespoon
Hot pepper 1 pc
Steps:
1. Cut lemon and lime into two pieces and squeeze. Dice hot pepper.
2. Put salt, pepper, lemon juice into chicken, mix well and marinate 30 mins.
3. Mix lime juice, sugar, fish sauce, hot pepper, minced garlic, mix well as sauce.
4. Steam chicken 20 mins with high heat, enjoy with the sauce.
