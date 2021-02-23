麻辣金銀蒜蒸扇貝伴粉絲

材料：

扇貝 4隻

粉絲 1包

蒜茸 10湯匙

花椒粒 10克

辣椒 1隻

蒸魚豉油 1湯匙

米糠油 5湯匙

步驟：

1. 粉絲浸水；扇貝擦洗、起肉；辣椒切粒。

2. 燒熱米糠油，爆香花椒粒，加入一半蒜茸，炒至金黃色，熄火，加入餘下的蒜茸、辣椒，取出，成為醬料。

3. 將粉絲放在扇貝殼上，加入扇貝肉、醬料，以大火蒸5分鐘。

4. 最後加入蒸魚豉油。

Steamed Scallop and Vermicelli with Spicy Double Garlic

Ingredients:

Scallop 4 pcs

Vermicelli 1 pack

Minced garlic 10 tablespoons

Sichuan peppercorn 10g

Hot pepper 1 pc

Seasoned soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 5 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak vermicelli. Scrub scallop and take scallop meat. Dice hot pepper.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry Sichuan peppercorn, put in a half of garlic, stir fry until golden brown, off the heat, put in the rest of garlic and hot pepper, then take out the sauce.

3. Put the vermicelli on the shell, then put in scallop and the sauce, steam 5 mins with high heat.

4. Put in seasoned soy sauce.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

