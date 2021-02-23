魚腐紅蘿蔔鮮魚湯

材料：

鮮魚 600克

紅蘿蔔 1條

魚腐 5粒

鹽 少許

麻油 1湯匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 紅蘿蔔去皮、切件；薑切片；鮮魚印乾水分。

2. 燒熱米糠油，加入鮮魚，煎至全熟。

3. 加入滾水、紅蘿蔔，蓋上蓋，以中火煮30分鐘。

4. 加入魚腐，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘。

5. 加入鹽，熄火，加入麻油。

Fish Soup with Carrot and Fish Meat with Bean Curd

Ingredients:

Fresh fish 600g

Carrot 1 pc

Fish meat with bean curd 5 pcs

Salt little

Sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Peel carrot and cut into pieces. Slice ginger. Wipe fresh fish with kitchen paper.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, put in fresh fish and pan fry until well done

3. Put in boiled water and carrot, cover the lid and cook 30 mins with mid-heat.

4. Put in fish meat with bean curd, cover the lid and cook 5 mins.

5. Put in salt, off the heat and put in sesame oil.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android