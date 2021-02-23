宮保翠玉瓜

材料：

翠玉瓜 1條

花椒粒 20克

大辣椒乾 2條

小辣椒乾 2條

辣椒 1隻

蒜茸3湯匙

腰果 40克

生抽 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 翠玉瓜切件；大辣椒乾對切；小辣椒乾切粒；辣椒切粒。

2. 燒熱米糠油，爆香花椒粒、大辣椒乾，加入翠玉瓜同炒。

3. 加入蒜茸、辣椒、小辣椒乾、生抽、糖，炒至均勻。

4. 加入腰果，炒至均勻。

Kung Pao Courgette

Ingredients:

Courgette 1 pc

Sichuan peppercorn 20g

Big dried hot pepper 2 pcs

Small dried hot pepper 2 pcs

Hot pepper 1 pc

Minced garlic 3 tablespoons

Cashew nuts 40g

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Cut courgette. Cut big dried hot pepper into two pieces. Dice small dried hot pepper. Dice hot pepper.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry Sichuan peppercorn, big dried hot pepper, then put in courgette.

3. Put in minced garlic, hot pepper, small dried hot pepper, soy sauce, sugar, stir fry until mix well.

4. Put in cashew nuts, stir fry until mix well.

