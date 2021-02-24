剝皮椒煮魚

材料：

黃腳鱲1條

薑2片

蒜頭1瓣

辣椒2隻

葱2條

杏鮑菇2隻

乾冬菇4隻

剝皮椒2隻

鹽少許

浸菇水50毫升

清湯1杯

米酒2湯匙

老抽1茶匙

生抽2茶匙

做法：

1. 冬菇浸水，切薑絲和葱花。蒜頭、辣椒和剝皮椒切碎。杏鮑菇切片，再切條。冬菇切絲。魚表面淺割三刀，在內外魚身抹鹽。

2. 燒熱油，用中火煎魚至兩面金黃，盛起。再燒熱油，加蒜頭、薑、辣椒、剝皮椒和冬菇同炒，加50毫升浸菇水和1杯清湯。

3. 放入魚，加入2湯匙米酒和杏鮑菇，加老抽和生抽。蓋上，收中細火煮5分鐘，撒葱花。

Braised fish with pickled chili

Ingredients:

Yellowfin seabream 1 pc

Ginger 2 slices

Garlic 1 clove

Chili 2 pcs

Green onion 2 psc

King oyster mushroom 2 pcs

Dried shiitake mushroom 4 pcs

Pickled chili 2 pcs

Salt Little

Soaked mushroom water 50ml

Chicken broth 1 cup

Rice wine 2 Tablespoons

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Steps:

1. Soak shiitake mushroom with water. Cut ginger in strips. Shred garlic, chili, green onion and pickled chili. Slice king oyster mushroom and cut in strips. Cut shiitake mushroom in strips. Cut the surface of fish with 3 cuts, then marinate the fish with salt.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry fish in mid-heat for both sides. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, ginger, chili and pickled chili. Stir fry with shiitake mushroom. Put in 50ml of soaked mushroom water and 1 cup of chicken broth.

3. Put in fish, rice wine, king oyster mushroom, dark soy sauce and soy sauce. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 5 minutes. Put on green onion.

