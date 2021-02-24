蘆筍芝士雞卷

材料：

蘆筍6條

芝士3片

雞胸肉1塊

黑椒少許

鹽少許

清湯100毫升

做法：

1. 蘆筍折斷較老硬身部份。雞肉切長片，並且用刀背拍扁，撒鹽和黑椒。

2. 每塊雞鋪上半塊芝士，捲以蘆筍，用牙籤固定，表面再撒點黑椒。

3. 燒熱油，放入雞卷煎，不時翻動表面，加清湯100毫升，蓋上煮2分鐘。

4. 開蓋將雞卷翻動，取走牙籤，對切。

Cheese and asparagus chicken roll

Ingredients:

Asparagus 6 pcs

Cheese 3 slices

Chicken breast 1 pc

Black pepper Little

Salt Little

Chicken broth 100ml

Steps:

1. Break the hard stem of asparagus. Cut chicken breast in slices, and pound to tenderize the meat by knife back. Marinate chicken with salt and pepper.

2. Put ½ slice of cheese on chicken breast, then roll the asparagus and fix with toothpick. Put on a little black pepper.

3. Heat the oil, pan fry chicken roll and roll on both sides. Put in 100ml of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook for 2 minutes.

4. Open the lid, stir fry the chicken roll. Take out toothpick and cut the chicken roll in half.

