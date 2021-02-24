百合雲耳燜蒟蒻

材料：

百合 半個

雲耳1湯匙

蒟蒻半塊

黃 / 綠甜椒 各⅙隻

薑1片

清湯30毫升

調味：

紹酒1茶匙

蠔油1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

生抽半茶匙

糖少許

粟粉水少許

麻油少許

做法：

1. 雲耳浸水，青椒及黃椒切粒，切薑粒。蒟蒻切塊。百合汆水1分鐘，撈起。再把雲耳和蒟蒻分別汆水。

2. 燒熱油，爆薑和雲耳，加入蒟蒻和30毫升清湯，蓋上煮1分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加入百合和青黃甜椒，加紹酒、蠔油、老抽、生抽和糖拌勻。粟粉水收汁，加麻油炒勻。

Braised lily bulbs with black fungus and konjac

Ingredients:

Lily bulb ½ pc

Black fungus 1 Tablespoon

Konjac ½ pc

Yellow/ green bell pepper ⅙ pc

Ginger 1 slice

Chicken broth 30ml

Seasoning:

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Sugar Little

Cornstarch water Little

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Soak black fungus with water. Dice bell peppers and ginger. Cut konjac in pieces. Blanch lily bulbs for 1 min, then blanch black fungus and konjac.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger and black fungus. Put in konjac and chicken broth. Cover the lid for 1 minute.

3. Open the lid, put in lily bulb and bell peppers. Then put in Shao Xing wine, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce, soy sauce and sugar, stir fry. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Then put in sesame oil.

