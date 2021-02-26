乾雜菌椰子素湯

材料：

乾雜菌 300克

粟米 1條

紅蘿蔔 1條

印度椰子1個

腰果 200克

無花果3粒

南北杏 30克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 乾雜菌浸水；腰果浸水；粟米切件。

2. 紅蘿蔔去皮、切件；印度椰子切件。

3. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Dried Mixed Wild Mushroom and Coconut Vegan Soup

Ingredients:

Dried mixed wild mushroom 300g

Corn 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Indian coconut 1 pc

Cashew nuts 200g

Dried fig 3 pcs

Apricot kernel 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak dried mixed wild mushroom. Soak cashew nuts. Cut corn into pieces.

2. Peel carrot and cut into pieces. Cut Indian coconut into pieces.

3. Put ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》現正推出「香港製造禮包」，嚴選12間香港小店優質食品，一律Made in Hong Kong，更包送貨。撐香港好貨，立即按此購買！

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android