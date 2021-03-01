日式清酒芝士焗扇貝

材料：

急凍日本扇貝 8隻

車打芝士碎適量

日本清酒2湯匙

無鹽牛油20g

海鹽適量

即磨黑椒適量

番荽碎 (裝飾用) 少許

做法：

1. 把無鹽牛油切成小塊。

2. 用水把扇貝沖洗乾淨，抹乾水分，放上烤鑊，於每隻扇貝倒入適量的日本清酒，加即磨黑椒、海鹽調味，撒上車打芝士碎。

3. 把切成小塊的牛油平均地放在扇貝上。

4. 入爐用180度焗約10-12分鐘，待芝士烘成金黃色，出爐撒上適量的番荽碎裝飾，即成。

Baked Scallop with Cheese and Japanese Sake

Ingredients:

Frozen Japanese scallop 8 pcs

Cheddar cheese (shredded) some

Japanese sake 2 tbsp

Unsalted butter 20g

Sea salt some

Black pepper some

Chopped parsley (Garnish) little

Steps:

1. Cut the unsalted butter into small pieces.

2. Wash the scallop and wipe dry. Place on the baking pan. Pour the Japanese sake onto the scallop. Season with black pepper and sea salt. Sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese.

3. Add the butter slices onto the scallop.

4. Bake at 180 degrees for 10-12 minutes until the cheese is turning golden. Dish up and garnish with chopped parsley. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》現正推出「香港製造禮包」，嚴選12間香港小店優質食品，一律Made in Hong Kong，更包送貨。撐香港好貨，立即按此購買！

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android