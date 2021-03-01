蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜烤花魚一夜干 Japanese Grilled Fish

5小時前

烤花魚一夜干

材料：

急凍花魚一夜干1條

日式料理酒1湯匙

薑片數片

海鹽適量

做法：

1. 花魚一夜干解凍後，洗淨，徹底抹乾水分。

2. 魚身以少許海鹽調味，倒入日式料理酒，放上薑條。

3. 焗盤鋪上煮食紙，放上一夜干及薑條。

4. 入爐以180度焗25-30分鐘，焗至金黃色，即成。

Japanese Grilled Fish

Ingredients:

Frozen Japanese Grilled Fish 1 pc

Japanese wine 1 tbsp

Ginger slices few

Sea salt some

Steps:

1. Defrost the Japanese grilled fish. Wash and wipe dry thoroughly.

2. Season with little sea salt onto the fish, add the Japanese wine. Add ginger slices.

3. Place the cooking paper on the baking tray. Add the Japanese grilled fish and ginger slices.

4. Bake at 180 degrees for 25-30 minutes until golden brown. Ready to serve.

