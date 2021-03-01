豆苗炒豚肉

材料：

日本豆苗1包

豚肉片250g

麻油1茶匙

白芝麻適量

調味汁：

日本醬油2湯匙

味醂2湯匙

日本料理酒/清酒2湯匙

糖1茶匙

薑茸1湯匙

做法：

1. 剪下豆苗，沖洗乾淨。再把豆苗剪成小段，一開三。

2. 豚肉片剪成小段。把「調味汁」所有材料拌勻。

3. 下油，油滾，放入豚肉片炒至轉色熟透，倒入調味汁，與豚肉片拌勻，煮滾。

4. 放入豆苗炒至軟身，倒入麻油炒勻，以白芝麻裝飾，上碟即成。

Pan-fried Pork with Japanese Pea Shoots

Ingredients:

Japanese Pea Shoots 1 pack

Pork belly slices 250g

Sesame oil 1 tsp

White sesame some

Seasonings:

Japanese light soy sauce 2 tbsp

Mirin 2 tbsp

Japanese wine/sake 2 tbsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Minced ginger 1 tbsp

Steps:

1. Cut off and wash the Japanese pea shoots. Use kitchen scissors to cut into small sections.

2. Cut the pork belly slices into small section. Add the seasonings and mix well.

3. Heat oil to boil. Add the pork belly slices and stir fry until it’s cooked. Add the seasoning sauce and stir well with the pork slices. Cook to boil.

4. Add the Japanese pea shoots and stir fry until it’s soft. Add the sesame oil and stir well. Season with white sesame. Dish up and ready to serve.

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》現正推出「香港製造禮包」，嚴選12間香港小店優質食品，一律Made in Hong Kong，更包送貨。撐香港好貨，立即按此購買！

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android