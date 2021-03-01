野菌海帶味噌湯

材料：

杏鮑菇（大）1隻

鴻喜菇1包

海帶6克

味噌2湯匙

水1,000毫升

鹽適量

做法：

1. 海帶放在水中浸軟。切去鴻喜菇尾部；杏鮑菇切小片。

2. 水滾，放入味噌拌勻。

3. 加入鴻喜菇、杏鮑菇及海帶，以鹽調味，煮滾，煲煮10分鐘，即成。

Mushroom, seaweed and miso soup

Ingredients:

Oyster mushroom (big) 1 pc

Brown crab mushroom 1 pack

Seaweed 6g

Miso 2 tbsp

Water 1,000ml

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak the sea weed into water until soften. Cut off the stem end of the brown crab mushroom. Slice the oyster mushroom into thin pieces.

2. Bring water to boil. Add the miso and mix well.

3. Add the brown crab mushroom, oyster mushroom slices and seaweed. Season with salt. Cook for 10 minutes. Dish up and ready to serve.

