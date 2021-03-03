麵醬梅子蒸桂花魚
材料：
桂花魚1條
酸梅3粒
麵豉醬1.5湯匙
薑20克
蒜頭2瓣
葱3棵
糖2茶匙
紹興酒1茶匙
鹽1茶匙
蒸魚豉油 少許
步驟：
1. 桂花魚印乾水分，加入鹽，醃15分鐘，將2棵葱放上碟，加入桂花魚。
2. 薑切粒；蒜頭切粒；葱切粒；酸梅剁成蓉。
3. 將酸梅蓉、麵豉醬、紹興酒、糖、薑和蒜頭混合。
4. 將醬料加入至桂花魚，以大火蒸桂花魚10分鐘。
5. 取出，倒走水分，取走葱。
6. 加入葱粒、滾油、蒸魚豉油。
Steamed Mandarin Fish with Salted Yellow Beans Sauce and Chinese Salted Plum
Ingredients:
Mandarin fish 1 pc
Chinese salted plum 3 pcs
Salted yellow bean sauce 1.5 tablespoons
Ginger 20g
Garlic 2 slices
Spring onion 3 pcs
Sugar 2 teaspoons
Shao xing wine 1 teaspoon
Salt 1 teaspoon
Seasoned soy sauce little
Steps:
1. Wipe mandarin fish with kitchen paper, put in salt and marinate 15 mins, then put two pieces of spring onion on the plate and put in mandarin fish.
2. Dice ginger. Dice garlic. Dice spring onion. Mince Chinese salted plum.
3. Mix minced Chinese salted plum, salted yellow beans sauce, Shao xing wine, sugar, ginger, garlic.
4. Put the sauce into mandarin fish, steam mandarin fish 10 mins with high heat.
5. Take out and remove the water, then take out spring onion.
6. Put in diced spring onion, boiled oil and seasoned soy sauce.
