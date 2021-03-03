泰式黃咖喱蘋果燴茄子

材料：

泰國茄子8個

泰式黃咖喱醬2湯匙

蘋果1/2個

香茅2支

辣椒1隻

檸檬葉2片

九層塔1棵

青檸1個

蒜頭4瓣

椰奶3湯匙

雞湯 80毫升

魚露 少許

糖 少許

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 蘋果去皮、切件，將蘋果、少許水加入至攪拌機，攪拌均勻。

2. 香茅拍扁、切段；辣椒切粒；檸檬葉切絲；九層塔取葉。

3. 青檸對切、榨汁；泰國茄子去蒂、對切；蒜頭去皮。

4. 燒熱米糠油爆香蒜頭、香茅、辣椒，加入黃咖喱醬，炒至均勻。

5. 加入雞湯、蘋果蓉，煮至滾起，加入泰國茄子，煮1分鐘。

6. 加入椰奶，煮至滾起，加入九層塔、魚露、糖。

7. 熄火，加入檸檬葉、青檸汁。

Thai Style Yellow Curry with Apple and Eggplant

Ingredients:

Thailand eggplant 8 pcs

Thai style yellow curry sauce 2 tablespoons

Apple 1/2 pc

Lemongrass 2 pcs

Hot pepper 1 pc

Kaffir lime leaves 2 slices

Basil 1 pc

Lime 1 pc

Garlic 4 pcs

Coconut milk 3 tablespoons

Chicken soup 80ml

Fish sauce little

Sugar little

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Peel apple and cut into pieces, then put apple, a little water into blender and mix well.

2. Slap lemongrass and cut into pieces. Dice hot pepper. Shred kaffir lime leaves. Take basil leaf.

3. Cut lime into two pieces and squeeze. Cut Thailand eggplant stem and cut into two pieces. Peel garlic.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry garlic, lemongrass and hot pepper, then put in yellow curry sauce and stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in chicken soup, minced apple and cook until boiled, then put in Thailand eggplant and cook 1 min.

6. Put in coconut milk and cook until boiled, then put in basil, fish sauce, sugar.

7. Off the heat, put in kaffir lime leaves and lime juice.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android