海星紅蘿蔔乾椰子煲西施骨湯
材料：
乾海星2隻
紅蘿蔔1條
乾椰子片4両
西施骨 400克
蜜棗2粒
南北杏2両
薑 30克
葱2棵
紹興酒4湯匙
步驟：
1. 海星浸水5分鐘，清走內臟；紅蘿蔔去皮，切件。
2. 椰子片浸水；薑切片；葱切段。
3. 將薑、葱、2湯匙紹興酒、海星，加入滾水，煮3分鐘，取出。
4. 西施骨、紹興酒汆水、西施骨洗淨。
5. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。
Starfish, Carrot, Dried Coconut and Pork Bone Soup
Ingredients:
Dried starfish 2 pcs
Carrot 1 pc
Dried sliced coconut 5 taels
Pork bone 400g
Sweet jujube 2 pcs
Apricot kernel 2 taels
Ginger 30g
Spring onion 2 pcs
Shao xing wine 4 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Soak dried starfish 5 mins and remove dried starfish innards. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.
2. Soak dried sliced coconut. Slice ginger. Cut spring onion into strips.
3. Put ginger, spring onion, 2 tablespoons Shao xing wine and dried starfish into boiling water and cook 3 mins, take out.
4. Blanch pork bone, Shao xing wine, then wash pork bone.
5. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, put in some salt.
-----------------------------
免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！
-----------------------------
《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！
-----------------------------
《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多