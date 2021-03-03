海星紅蘿蔔乾椰子煲西施骨湯

材料：

乾海星2隻

紅蘿蔔1條

乾椰子片4両

西施骨 400克

蜜棗2粒

南北杏2両

薑 30克

葱2棵

紹興酒4湯匙

步驟：

1. 海星浸水5分鐘，清走內臟；紅蘿蔔去皮，切件。

2. 椰子片浸水；薑切片；葱切段。

3. 將薑、葱、2湯匙紹興酒、海星，加入滾水，煮3分鐘，取出。

4. 西施骨、紹興酒汆水、西施骨洗淨。

5. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Starfish, Carrot, Dried Coconut and Pork Bone Soup

Ingredients:

Dried starfish 2 pcs

Carrot 1 pc

Dried sliced coconut 5 taels

Pork bone 400g

Sweet jujube 2 pcs

Apricot kernel 2 taels

Ginger 30g

Spring onion 2 pcs

Shao xing wine 4 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak dried starfish 5 mins and remove dried starfish innards. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

2. Soak dried sliced coconut. Slice ginger. Cut spring onion into strips.

3. Put ginger, spring onion, 2 tablespoons Shao xing wine and dried starfish into boiling water and cook 3 mins, take out.

4. Blanch pork bone, Shao xing wine, then wash pork bone.

5. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, put in some salt.

