蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
English

三餸一湯｜日式豚肉大葱豆腐卷 Japanese Style Sliced Pork Roll with Leek and Tofu

5小時前

日式豚肉大葱豆腐卷

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜泰式黃咖喱蘋果燴茄子 Thai Style Yellow Curry with Apple and Eggplant

材料：

豬肉片6片

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 泰式黃咖喱蘋果燴茄子 日式豚肉大葱豆腐卷 麵醬梅子蒸桂花魚 海星紅蘿蔔乾椰子煲西施骨湯

豆腐1盒

日本大葱1/2條

牛油1片

鹽1茶匙

黑椒1茶匙

日本醬油2湯匙

味醂2湯匙

糖1湯匙

水1湯匙

生粉 少許

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 將鹽、黑椒加入豬肉片，醃15分鐘。

2. 豆腐切件；大葱切片。

3. 將豆腐、大葱放在豬肉片上，捲起，在豬肉片上撲上生粉。

4. 味醂、糖、水加入至日本醬油，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入豬肉卷、牛油，煎至金黃色。

6. 加入醬汁，煮至滾起。

Japanese Style Sliced Pork Roll with Leek and Tofu

Ingredients:

Sliced pork 6 slices

Tofu 1 box

Leek 1/2 pc

Butter 1 slice

Salt 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Japanese soy sauce 2 tablespoons

Mirin 2 tablespoons

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Water 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch little

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Put salt and black pepper into sliced pork, marinate 15 mins.

2. Cut tofu into pieces. Slice leek.

3. Put tofu and leek on sliced pork and roll up, then put cornstarch into sliced pork.

4. Put mirin, sugar and water into Japanese soy sauce and mix well as sauce.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in sliced pork roll and butter, pan fry until golden brown.

6. Put in the sauce and cook until boiled.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

食譜日本菜豬肉豆類蔬菜15分鐘以下
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner