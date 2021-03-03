日式豚肉大葱豆腐卷

材料：

豬肉片6片

豆腐1盒

日本大葱1/2條

牛油1片

鹽1茶匙

黑椒1茶匙

日本醬油2湯匙

味醂2湯匙

糖1湯匙

水1湯匙

生粉 少許

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 將鹽、黑椒加入豬肉片，醃15分鐘。

2. 豆腐切件；大葱切片。

3. 將豆腐、大葱放在豬肉片上，捲起，在豬肉片上撲上生粉。

4. 味醂、糖、水加入至日本醬油，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入豬肉卷、牛油，煎至金黃色。

6. 加入醬汁，煮至滾起。

Japanese Style Sliced Pork Roll with Leek and Tofu

Ingredients:

Sliced pork 6 slices

Tofu 1 box

Leek 1/2 pc

Butter 1 slice

Salt 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Japanese soy sauce 2 tablespoons

Mirin 2 tablespoons

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Water 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch little

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Put salt and black pepper into sliced pork, marinate 15 mins.

2. Cut tofu into pieces. Slice leek.

3. Put tofu and leek on sliced pork and roll up, then put cornstarch into sliced pork.

4. Put mirin, sugar and water into Japanese soy sauce and mix well as sauce.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in sliced pork roll and butter, pan fry until golden brown.

6. Put in the sauce and cook until boiled.

