淮山粟米梭羅魚湯

材料：

淮山 1條

粟米 1條

梭羅魚 600克

薑 40克

鹽 適量

米糠油 5湯匙

步驟：

1. 淮山去皮，切件；粟米切件；薑切片。

2. 梭羅魚加入鹽，攪拌均勻，然後洗淨及印乾水分。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入梭羅魚，煎至全熟。

4. 加入滾水、薑、淮山、粟米。

5. 蓋上蓋，轉中火煮45分鐘，最後加入適量鹽。

Common Yam Rhizome, Corn and Cardinalfish Soup

Ingredients:

Common yam rhizome 1 pc

Corn 1 pc

Cardinalfish 600g

Ginger 40g

Salt some

Rice bran oil 5 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Peel common yam rhizome, cut it into pieces. Cut corn into pieces. Slice ginger.

2. Put salt into cardinalfish, mix well, then wash and wipe cardinalfish with kitchen paper.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in cardinalfish and pan fry until all cooked.

4. Put in boiled water, ginger, common yam rhizome, corn.

5. Cover the lid, cook 45 mins with mid-heat, finally put in some salt.

