栗子冬菇炆雞

材料：

栗子 100克

冬菇 7隻

雞 ½隻

蒜頭 5瓣

薑 30克

乾葱 2個

生抽 2湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

老抽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

鹽 少許

蠔油 1湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 冬菇浸水；雞印乾水分，加入鹽、胡椒粉，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 蒜頭對切；乾葱對切；栗子加入滾水煮1分鐘，取出，再用毛巾搓擦去皮。

3. 冬菇去蒂，對切；薑切片。

4. 燒熱米糠油，爆香薑，加入雞，煎至金黃色。

5. 加入蒜頭、乾葱，炒至均勻。

6. 加入栗子、紹興酒、生抽、老抽、水。

7. 加入冬菇，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮20分鐘，最後加入蠔油，攪拌均勻。

Braised Chicken with Chestnut and Dried Shiitake Mushroom

Ingredients:

Chestnut 100g

Dried shiitake mushroom 7 pcs

Chicken ½ pc

Garlic 5 slices

Ginger 30g

Dried shallot 2 pcs

Soy sauce 2 tablespoons

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Salt little

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak dried shiitake mushroom. Wipe chicken with kitchen paper, put salt and pepper into chicken, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

2. Cut garlic into two pieces. Cut dried shallot into pieces. Put chestnut into boiling water and cook 1 min, take out and peel chestnut with towel.

3. Remove dried shiitake mushroom stem and cut into pieces. Slice ginger.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry ginger, put in chicken and pan fry until golden brown.

5. Put in garlic and dried shallot, stir fry until mix well.

6. Put in chestnut, Shao xing wine, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, water.

7. Put in dried shiitake mushroom, cover the lid and cook 20 mins with low heat, finally put in oyster sauce and mix well.

