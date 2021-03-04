台式蚵仔酥

材料：

蠔仔 600克

九層塔 1棵

生粉 2湯匙

番薯粉8湯匙

蛋 1隻

米酒 1湯匙

椒鹽 1湯匙

胡椒粉 1湯匙

米糠油 300毫升

步驟：

1. 九層塔取葉；將生粉加入至蠔仔，攪拌均勻，然後洗淨及印乾水分。

2. 雞蛋取黃，將米酒加入至蛋黃，攪拌均勻。

3. 將蛋黃加入至蠔仔，撲上番薯粉。

4. 燒熱米糠油，以中火炸蠔仔5分鐘，取出，印乾油分。

5. 以中火炸九層塔30秒，將蠔仔擺上碟，加入九層塔，最後加入椒鹽、胡椒粉。

Taiwanese Deep fried Oyster

Ingredients:

Oyster 600g

Basil 1 pc

Cornstarch 2 tablespoons

Sweet potato flour 8 tablespoons

Egg 1 pc

Rice wine 1 tablespoon

Pepper salt 1 tablespoon

Pepper 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 300ml

Steps:

1. Take basil leaves. Put cornstarch into oyster, mix well and wash, then wipe oyster with kitchen paper.

2. Take egg yolk and put rice wine into egg yolk, mix well.

3. Put egg yolk into oyster, then put in sweet potato flour.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, deep fry oyster 5 mins with mid-heat, take out and wipe oil with kitchen paper.

5. Deep fry basil 30 seconds with mid-heat, put oyster on the plate, then put in basil, finally put in pepper salt and pepper.

