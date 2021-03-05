忌廉粟米濃湯

材料：

粟米 (大) 2條

薯仔 (大) 1個

洋葱1個

無鹽牛油20克

清雞湯600毫升

水300毫升

海鹽 適量

即磨黑椒 適量

淡忌廉100毫升

牛奶200毫升

百里香碎 (裝飾用) 少許

做法：

1. 洋葱、薯仔去皮切塊。粟米去衣取粒，留下切成兩截的粟米心 。

2. 預備鍋子，下油，油滾，放入無鹽牛油、洋葱、薯仔和粟米粒炒勻。

3. 倒入清雞湯及水，加入粟米心，撒入適量海鹽及即磨黑椒調味及拌勻。煲滾後，加蓋轉中火煮約20分鐘，取出粟米心，用電動攪拌器把湯的材料打爛 ( 約打1-2分鐘至材料徹底成蓉 )。

4. 轉小火，倒入淡忌廉及鮮奶，加海鹽及即磨黑椒調味，拌勻即成。

Creamy Corn Soup

Ingredients:

Corn (large) 2 pcs

Potato (large) 1 pc

Onion 1 pcs

Unsalted butter 20g

Chicken soup 600ml

Water 300ml

Sea salt some

Black pepper some

Whipping cream 100ml

Milk 200ml

Thyme (garnish) little

Steps:

1. Peel the onion and potato and cut them into pieces respectively. Peel the corn and remove the kernel from the corn. Keep the corn cob and cut into 2 pieces.

2. Prepare a cooking pot. Heat oil to boil. Add the unsalted butter, onion, potato, corn kernel. Stir well.

3. Pour the chicken soup and water. Add the corn cob. Season with sea salt and black pepper. Cook to boil with medium heat. Cover with lid and cook for 20 minutes in medium heat. Take out the corn cob. Blend the soup with the electric blender (around 1-2 minutes).

4. Change to low heat. Add the whipping cream and milk. Season with sea salt and black pepper. Stir well and ready to serve.

