法式芝士燉菜

材料：

意大利青瓜 半條

意大利黃瓜 半條

番茄2個

薯仔1個

洋葱半個

蒜茸1湯匙

新鮮百里香 1小株

馬蘇里拉芝士 適量

芝士粉 少許

高溫用橄欖油 1茶匙

海鹽 適量

即磨黑椒 適量

做法：

1. 意大利青黃瓜、番茄切薄片。薯仔去皮切薄片，放入鹽水內。

2. 洋葱去皮切小粒，加入蒜茸及橄欖油拌勻。把洋葱蒜茸平鋪於焗盤上。

3. 第一行梅花間竹地把意大利青瓜片、黃瓜片、番茄片、薯仔片排列成一直行。

4. 每行挑選顏色不同的蔬菜片，成為每一行開始的顏色，總共排列成四行。

5. 撒上適量的海鹽及即磨黑椒調味，取下新鮮的百里香葉，平均地撒在蔬菜片上，噴上食用橄欖油。

6. 蓋上錫紙，入爐180度焗30分鐘。

7. 取出，掀開錫紙，平均地放上馬蘇里拉芝士及芝士粉，再入爐以180度焗約7-10分鐘，直至芝士融化，烘成金黃色，即成。

Baked Vegetable Tian with Cheese

Ingredients:

Zucchini 1/2 pc

Yellow zucchini 1/2 pcs

Tomatoes 2 pcs

Potato 1 pc

Onion 1/2 pc

Minced garlic 1 tbsp

Fresh thyme 1 bunch

Mozzarella cheese some

Cheese powder little

Cooking olive oil 1 tsp

Sea salt some

Black pepper some

Steps:

1. Cut the zucchini, yellow zucchini and tomato into thin slices. Peel the potato and cut into thin slices, soak into the salt water.

2. Peel the onion and dice. Add the minced garlic and cooking olive oil. Mix well. Place the onion garlic onto the baking tray evenly.

3. Place the zucchini slice, yellow zucchini slice, tomato slice and potato slices into one vertical row in order.

4. Pick the different color of vegetable slices into the beginning of different rows. Set 4 rows in total.

5. Season with sea salt and black pepper. Sprinkle the fresh thyme onto the vegetable slices. Sprinkle with cooking olive oil.

6. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 180 degrees for 30 minutes.

7. Take out. Remove the aluminum foil. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese and cheese powder evenly. Bake again at 180 degree for around 7-10 minutes until the cheese is golden. Ready to serve.

