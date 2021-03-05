菠菜野菌意粉

材料：

意粉1/3包

紅尖椒1條

蒜茸1湯匙

杏鮑菇1隻

洋葱半個

菠菜150克

車厘茄 約10粒

麻油1湯匙

辣椒油1茶匙

芝士粉 適量

海鹽 適量

即磨黑椒 適量

做法：

1. 洋葱去皮切件，杏鮑菇切條，紅尖椒切小段，菠菜去根切小段。車厘茄切半。

2. 水滾，放入少量的海鹽及菠菜，煮1-2分鐘至軟身，盛起瀝乾水分。

3. 水滾，放入少量的海鹽和食用油，加入意粉，根據包裝上的時間烹煮。

4. 下油，小火爆香蒜茸及紅尖椒，轉中火放入洋葱、杏鮑菇炒至軟身。

5. 放入已煮好的意粉及少許意粉水炒勻，煮滾，下海鹽、即磨黑椒和車厘茄，加入菠菜炒勻，以麻油、辣椒油，上適量的芝士粉，上碟即成。

Spinach and Mushroom Spaghetti

Ingredients:

Spaghetti 1/3 pack

Red chili 1 pc

Minced garlic 1 tbsp

Oyster mushroom 1 pc

Onion 1/2 pc

Spinach 150g

Cherry tomatoes 10 pcs

Sesame oil 1 tbsp

Chili oil 1 tsp

Cheese powder some

Sea salt some

Black pepper some

Steps:

1. Peel the onion and cut into pieces. Cut the oyster mushroom into strip. Cut the red chili into sections. Cut off the root of spinach and cut into sections. Cut the cherry tomatoes into half.

2. Heat water to boil. Add little salt and spinach. Cook for 1-2 minutes until it softened. Dish up and wipe dry.

3. Heat water to boil. Add little salt and cooking oil. Put in the spaghetti. Cook the spaghetti according to the time stated on the packing until done. .

4. Heat oil to boil. Add minced garlic and chopped red chili. Stir fry in low heat. Change to medium heat. Add the onion, oyster mushroom and stir fry until it softened.

5. Add the cooked spaghetti and little spaghetti water. Stir well and cook to boil. Add sea salt, black pepper, cherry tomatoes, the spinach and stir well. Season with sesame oil, chili oil. Sprinkle with cheese powder. Dish up and ready to serve.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

