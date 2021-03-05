香煎三文魚伴香檳忌廉汁

材料：

三文魚柳1件

薯仔1個

火箭菜 (裝飾) 少量

海鹽少量

即磨黑椒少量

香檳忌廉汁：

香檳50毫升

淡忌廉100毫升

雞湯50毫升

海鹽 適量

芝士粉 適量

做法：

1. 薯仔去皮切塊，水滾後，加少許的鹽，放入薯仔煲煮15分鐘至軟身，盛起，放在碟上。

2. 預熱平底煎鑊，下油，油滾，放上三文魚柳，以海鹽及即磨黑椒調味，煎至兩面熟透金黃色。

3. 製作香檳忌廉汁，預熱平底煎鑊，倒入淡忌廉、香檳、雞湯拌勻，煮滾後，加入適量的芝士粉及海鹽調味。

4. 將香檳忌廉汁淋上薯仔，把三文魚柳放在薯塊上，以火箭菜作裝飾，即成。

Pan-fried Salmon with Creamy Champagne Sauce

Ingredients:

Salmon steak 1 pc

Potato 1 pc

Rocket (garnish) little

Sea salt little

Black pepper little

Creamy Champagne Sauce:

Champagne 50ml

Whipping cream 100ml

Chicken soup 50ml

Sea salt some

Cheese powder some

Steps:

1. Peel the potato and cut into pieces. Bring water to boil. Add little salt. Add the potato and cook for 15 minutes until softened. Dish up and put on the plate.

2. Prepare a frying pan. Heat oil to boil. Add the salmon steak, season with sea salt and black pepper. Pan fry until both sides are golden and cooked.

3. Prepare a creamy champagne sauce. Preheat the frying pan. Add the whipping cream, champagne and chicken soup. Mix well. Cook the sauce to boil. Add the cheese powder and season with sea salt.

4. Pour the creamy champagne sauce in the potatoes. Place the salmon steak onto the potatoes. Garnish with rocket. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android