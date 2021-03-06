咖喱炒蟹

材料：

越南肉蟹 1隻

紅/綠燈籠椒 各半隻

葱 1束

芹菜 1束

洋葱 半個

蒜頭 5-6瓣

生粉 適量

雞蛋 5隻

生粉水 2湯匙

水 200毫升

花奶 200毫升

糖 1茶匙

雞粉 1茶匙

鹽 1/2茶匙

咖喱粉 1湯匙

胡椒粉 少許

魚露 少許

做法：

1. 紅及綠燈籠椒切條；蒜頭剁成茸；洋葱切角；葱及芹菜切段，備用。

2. 接着斬蟹。先在中間斬一刀，起出蟹蓋，去沙囊及斬去尖殼，去除蟹腮，然後斬出蟹鉗，接着沖洗乾淨，再斬成件。

3. 燒熱油，約180℃至200℃左右，蟹拌上少許生粉，先下蟹鉗走油，然後放入其餘蟹肉、蟹蓋。炸至轉紅色便可取出。

4. 把雞蛋拂勻；另外，兩湯匙生粉加少許水開成生粉水。

5. 燒熱鑊下油，先爆香蒜茸，炒至有香氣，即可加入蟹炒勻。然後倒入水及花奶煮滾，下糖、雞粉、鹽、咖喱粉、胡椒粉及魚露調味。

6. 把燈籠椒、葱、芹菜及洋葱加入同炒，接着下少許生粉水埋芡。熄火，倒入蛋汁拌勻，即可上碟。

Stir-Fried Crab Curry

Ingredients:

Vietnamese mud crab 1 pc

Red and green bell pepper 1/2 pc each

Scallion 1 stalk

Chinese celery 1 stalk

Onion 1/2 pc

Garlic 5-6 cloves

Corn starch some

Egg 5 pcs

Corn starch and water mixture 2 tbsp

Water 200ml

Evaporated milk 200ml

Sugar 1 tsp

Chicken powder 1 tsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Curry powder 1 tbsp

White pepper little

Fish sauce little

Method:

1. Slice red and green bell pepper; mince garlic; quarter onion; cut scallion and Chinese celery into sections, set aside.

2. Prepare the crab. First, make a cut in the centre with a chopping knife , dislodge the top shell, discard stomach, chop off sharp tips, remove the gills, then chop off the claws, rinse and chop up into pieces.

3. Heat oil to around 180℃ to 200℃, dust a bit of corn starch on the crab, briefly deep fry the claws first, then place the rest of the crab in, deep fry until it turns red, drain.

4. Beat eggs; mix 2 tbsp of corn starch with a little water.

5. Add oil into a heated wok, sauté minced garlic till fragrant, add the crab, stir well, pour water and evaporated milk, bring to a boil, add sugar, chicken powder, salt, curry powder, white pepper and fish sauce.

6. Stir in bell peppers, scallion, Chinese celery and onion, thicken the sauce with corn starch and water mixture, turn heat off, pour beaten eggs, stir well and serve.

