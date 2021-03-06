海鮮湯

材料：

帶子 4件（大）

大蝦 2隻

蟹肉 適量

木耳 1朵

冬菇 2朵

粟米 1小碗

蛋白 3隻

紅蘿蔔 1/2條

雞湯 1.5公升

糖 1茶匙

雞粉 1茶匙

鹽 1/2茶匙

生粉 5茶匙

水 少許

黑胡椒 少許

芫荽 適量

做法：

1. 木耳及冬菇先浸軟，然後切絲；帶子切粒；大蝦剝殼後切粒；紅蘿蔔洗淨刨皮切粒，備用。

2. 煲滾水，先加入粟米烚1-2分鐘，撈起；紅蘿蔔烚4-5分鐘撈起；木耳及冬菇烚3分鐘後撈起。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，把蝦及帶子炒熟後，盛起備用。

4. 準備一個湯鍋，倒入雞湯，加糖、鹽及雞粉調味，然後慢慢倒入生粉水埋芡。

5. 把所有材料倒入湯中，待湯滾起，熄火，慢慢倒入蛋白拌勻。

6. 最後撒上黑胡椒及芫荽碎，即可享用。

Seafood Soup

Ingredients:

Scallop 4 pcs, large

Tiger prawns 2 pcs

Crab meat some

Cloud ear mushroom 1 pc

Shiitake mushroom 2 pcs

Corn 1 small bowl

Egg white 3 pcs

Carrot 1/2 pc

Chicken stock 1.5 L

Sugar 1 tsp

Chicken powder 1 tsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Corn starch 5 tsp

Water little

Black pepper little

Coriander some

Method:

1. Soak cloud ear and shiitake mushrooms till softened, then thinly shred; dice scallop; shell tiger prawns then dice; rinse, peel and dice carrot, set aside.

2. Bring a pot of water to boil, blanch corn for 1-2 minutes, drain; blanch carrot for 4-5 minutes, drain; blanch cloud ear and shiitake mushroom for 3 minutes, drain.

3. Heat oil in a wok, sauté prawn and scallop till cooked, set aside.

4. Boil chicken stock in a large pot, season with sugar, salt and chicken powder, then slowly thicken with corn starch and water mixture.

5. Toss all the ingredients into the soup, turn heat off when it boils, slowly pour in egg white and stir.

6. Add a pinch of black pepper and garnish with chopped coriander, serve.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

