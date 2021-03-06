越式雞絲沙律

材料：

鮮雞 1隻

洋葱 1/2個

香葉 適量

薄荷葉 適量

喇沙葉 適量

鹽 1/4茶匙

糖 2茶匙

雞粉 1茶匙

青檸汁 2個

花生碎 少許

炸乾葱 少許

芝麻 少許

雞醃料：

鹽 適量

酒 適量

浸雞水：

薑 1小件

雞粉 2茶匙

鹽 2茶匙

做法：

1. 鮮雞先用鹽抹勻，再用酒浸半小時左右，然後洗淨。

2. 煲滾水，放入雞，加入拍過的薑片，下兩茶匙雞粉、兩茶匙鹽，蓋上蓋用大火煲滾，再轉中火，大約煮30-40分鐘，直至雞熟即可。

3. 雞撈出來後浸冰水，待雞變冷即可取出雞，手撕雞肉，只要肉不要皮。

4. 洋葱切絲，然後浸在水中約15分鐘，以去除洋葱辣味。

5. 把薄荷及喇沙葉的葉片撕出來，連同香葉一起切成絲，再放到雞肉上。

6. 將浸過水的洋葱取出，放到雞肉上，然後加入一隻剪碎的辣椒、糖、鹽、雞粉及青檸汁，把所有材料拌勻即可上碟。

7. 上碟後，撒上花生碎、炸乾葱及芝麻即可。

Vietnamese Shredded Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

Fresh whole chicken 1 pc

Onion 1/2 pc

Sweet basil some

Fresh mint some

Laksa leaf some

Salt 1/4 tsp

Sugar 2 tsp

Chicken powder 1 tsp

Lime 2 pc, juiced

Chopped peanuts little

Fried shallot little

Sesame little

Marinade for chicken:

Salt some

Rice wine some

Seasoning for poaching chicken:

Ginger 1 pc, small

Chicken powder 2 tsp

Salt 2 tsp

Method:

1. Rub salt all over chicken, soak in rice wine for around half an hour, rinse.

2. Boil a pot of water, toss chicken in, add smashed ginger slices, two tsp of chicken powder and two tsp of salt, cover the lid and bring to a boil with high heat, then lower to medium heat, cook for 30-40 minutes until cooked.

3. Drain chicken, transfer to a bath of ice cold water, remove when chilled, shred the chicken, keeping only the meat but not the skin.

4. Thinly slice onion, soak in water for 15 minutes to make it more mellow.

5. Tear off the mint and laksa leaves from branches, then thinly slice together with sweet basil, place on top of the shredded chicken.

6. Drain onion, scatter over shredded chicken, then add a finely chopped chilli pepper, sugar, salt, chicken powder and lime juice, mix well, transfer to a serving plate.

7. Garnish with chopped peanuts, fried shallot and sesame, serve.

