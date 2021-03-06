鮮茄牛腩

材料：

蒜頭 4-7瓣

番茄 4個

牛坑腩 1份（約1千克）

茄膏 50克

茄蓉 50克

紅蘿蔔 1條

水 1-1.5公升

八角 2顆

草果 2顆

桂皮 3片

冰糖 適量

雞粉 1.5茶匙

鹽 1茶匙

做法：

1. 蒜頭剁碎；番茄切角；紅蘿蔔切件，備用。

2. 牛腩洗淨先用鹽醃半小時，然後用清水洗乾淨，再切件。

3. 開火，下少許油，先爆香蒜茸，然後加牛腩入去用大火炒香，接着加入茄膏、茄蓉，再放入番茄。

4. 加熱水，蓋過牛腩面即可，然後先開大火煲滾，再轉慢火炆大約50分鐘至1小時。

5. 牛腩炆大約30分鐘後，加入八角、草果、桂皮及紅蘿蔔，然後調味，下冰糖、雞粉、鹽。接着再炆15-20分鐘左右，直至紅蘿蔔熟，以及牛腩炆至軟腍入味，即可上碟。

Tomato and Beef Brisket Stew

Ingredients:

Garlic 4-7 cloves

Tomato 4 pcs

Boneless brisket 1,000g

Tomato paste 50g

Tomato puree 50g

Carrot 1 pc

Water 1-1.5 L

Star anise 2 pcs

Tsaoko 2 pcs

Cinnamon 3 pcs

Rock sugar some

Chicken powder 1.5 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Method:

1. Mince garlic; quarter tomatoes; slice carrot, set aside

2. Rinse brisket, marinate with salt for half an hour, then rinse again, cut into pieces.

3. In a pot, heat oil, sauté minced garlic till fragrant, then fry the brisket in high heat, add tomato paste and puree, and then the tomatoes.

4. Add hot water until it covers the brisket, bring to a boil in high heat, then stew in low heat for 50 minutes to one hour.

5. After stewing the brisket for 30 minutes, add star anise, tsaoko, cinnamon and carrot, then season with rock sugar, chicken powder and salt. Cook 15-20 more minutes until the carrot is cooked and the brisket is tender, serve.

