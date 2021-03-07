腿汁豆苗
材料：
豆苗300克
金華火腿片10克
牛肝菌20克
糖少許
胡椒粉少許
麻油少許
粟粉水少許
清湯2湯匙
做法：
1. 牛肝菌浸水，切粒；豆苗分小棵；金華火腿切粒。
2. 燒熱油，豆苗分開逐次加入鑊炒。加入清湯，蓋上煮至水分蒸發，炒至豆苗軟身，先上碟。
3. 燒熱油，爆香牛肝菌和金華火腿，加清湯和浸菇水，下糖、胡椒粉和麻油。粟粉水收汁，把金華火腿汁淋在豆苗上。
Sautéed pea sprouts with ham
Ingredients:
Pea sprouts 300g
Jin hua ham 10g
Dried porcini 20g
Sugar Little
Pepper Little
Sesame oil Little
Cornstarch water Little
Chicken broth 2 Tablespoons
Steps:
1. Soak porcini and dice it. Separate pea sprouts. Dice Jin hua ham.
2. Hear the oil, put in pea sprouts. Then put in chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook until no water. When pea sprouts become soft, put on the plate.
3. Heat the oil, stir fry porcini and ham. Put in chicken broth and porcini water. Season the sauce with sugar, pepper and sesame oil. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put the sauce on pea sprouts.
