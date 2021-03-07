腿汁豆苗

材料：

豆苗300克

金華火腿片10克

牛肝菌20克

糖少許

胡椒粉少許

麻油少許

粟粉水少許

清湯2湯匙

做法：

1. 牛肝菌浸水，切粒；豆苗分小棵；金華火腿切粒。

2. 燒熱油，豆苗分開逐次加入鑊炒。加入清湯，蓋上煮至水分蒸發，炒至豆苗軟身，先上碟。

3. 燒熱油，爆香牛肝菌和金華火腿，加清湯和浸菇水，下糖、胡椒粉和麻油。粟粉水收汁，把金華火腿汁淋在豆苗上。

Sautéed pea sprouts with ham

Ingredients:

Pea sprouts 300g

Jin hua ham 10g

Dried porcini 20g

Sugar Little

Pepper Little

Sesame oil Little

Cornstarch water Little

Chicken broth 2 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak porcini and dice it. Separate pea sprouts. Dice Jin hua ham.

2. Hear the oil, put in pea sprouts. Then put in chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook until no water. When pea sprouts become soft, put on the plate.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry porcini and ham. Put in chicken broth and porcini water. Season the sauce with sugar, pepper and sesame oil. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put the sauce on pea sprouts.

[免運費] 菁雲 - 美味牛肝菌 200g (孖裝)

立即購買

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android