宮保蝦仁

材料：

蝦仁200克

蛋1隻

炸花生80克

葱2條

乾辣椒3條

辣椒2條

蒜頭3瓣

花椒1湯匙

醃料：

胡椒粉少許

粟粉少許

鹽少許

紹酒少許

調味：

豆瓣醬1湯匙

茄醬1湯匙

糖1茶匙

花椒油1茶匙

紹酒少許

做法：

1. 蝦仁加醃料拌勻，蛋白和蛋黃分開，把1湯匙蛋白拿來醃蝦，再加1茶匙粟粉拌勻。辣椒和葱白切粒，蒜頭切片，葱綠切葱花。

2. 花椒加入油，以中小火炸出香味，然後撈走花椒。加入蝦仁炒至蝦變色，加入蒜頭、辣椒和葱白炒勻。

3. 灒紹酒，加入花生。下豆瓣醬、茄醬和糖炒勻，加葱花。再加少許花椒油。

Kung Pao shrimps

Ingredients:

Shrimps 200g

Egg 1 pc

Fried peanuts 80g

Green onion 2 pcs

Dried chili 3 pcs

Chili 2 pcs

Garlic 3 cloves

Sichuan pepper 1 Tablespoon

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Corn starch Little

Salt Little

Shao Xing wine Little

Seasoning:

Chili bean paste 1 Tablespoon

Ketchup 1 Tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Sichuan pepper oil 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine Little

Steps:

1. Marinate shrimp with marinade. Separate egg white and egg yolk. Then put in 1 tablespoon of egg white and 1 teaspoon of cornstarch. Slice garlic, dice chili and white part of green onion. Shred green part of green onion.

2. Fried Sichuan pepper with mid-low heat until it smells the aroma. Then take out Sichuan pepper. Put in shrimps until they change colour. Put in garlic, chili and white part of green onion.

3. Pour in Shao Xing wine. Put in peanuts. Put in chili bean paste, ketchup and sugar. Put in green onion and a little Sichuan pepper oil.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android