筍片豆腐粟米羹
材料：
筍片50克
豆腐100克
忌廉粟米200克
蛋1隻
麻油少許
粟粉水少許
清湯800毫升
葱 適量
做法：
1. 切葱花；筍和豆腐切粒；雞蛋打勻。
2. 豆腐和筍分別汆水。清湯煮滾，加入忌廉粟米。
3. 湯加入筍和豆腐，加入粟粉水收稠。加麻油。慢慢加蛋漿入粟米湯拌成蛋花，加葱花。
Bamboo shoot, tofu and sweet corn soup
Ingredients;
Bamboo shoot 50g
Tofu 100g
Cream corn 200g
Egg 1pc
Sesame oil Little
Cornstarch water Little
Chicken broth 800ml
Green onion Some
Steps:
1. Shred green onion. Dice bamboo shoot. Beat the egg. Dice tofu.
2. Blanch tofu and bamboo shoots. Boil chicken broth, then put in cream corn.
3. Put in bamboo shoots and tofu. Thicken the soup with cornstarch water. Then put in sesame oil. Put in egg drop and green onion.
-----------------------------
免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！
-----------------------------
《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！
-----------------------------
《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多