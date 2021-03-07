筍片豆腐粟米羹

材料：

筍片50克

豆腐100克

忌廉粟米200克

蛋1隻

麻油少許

粟粉水少許

清湯800毫升

葱 適量

做法：

1. 切葱花；筍和豆腐切粒；雞蛋打勻。

2. 豆腐和筍分別汆水。清湯煮滾，加入忌廉粟米。

3. 湯加入筍和豆腐，加入粟粉水收稠。加麻油。慢慢加蛋漿入粟米湯拌成蛋花，加葱花。

Bamboo shoot, tofu and sweet corn soup

Ingredients;

Bamboo shoot 50g

Tofu 100g

Cream corn 200g

Egg 1pc

Sesame oil Little

Cornstarch water Little

Chicken broth 800ml

Green onion Some

Steps:

1. Shred green onion. Dice bamboo shoot. Beat the egg. Dice tofu.

2. Blanch tofu and bamboo shoots. Boil chicken broth, then put in cream corn.

3. Put in bamboo shoots and tofu. Thicken the soup with cornstarch water. Then put in sesame oil. Put in egg drop and green onion.

