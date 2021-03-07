雙菇炒牛肉

材料：

牛肩肉片100克

白雪菇50克

靈芝菇50克

大紅椒半隻

葱2條

蒜頭1瓣

黑椒1茶匙

芝麻1茶匙

柚子蜜1湯匙

紹酒少許

老抽少許

清湯1湯匙

醃料：

糖少許

黑椒少許

粟粉1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

生抽1茶匙

油1茶匙

做法：

1. 白雪菇和靈芝菇撕開，大紅椒切圈，蒜頭切片，切葱花。牛肉片切小片，加醃料拌勻。

2. 燒熱油，煎香蒜頭，加入牛肉煎至轉色，再加入白雪菇和靈芝菇，加紹酒、老抽、黑椒 、紅椒和清湯1湯匙，加柚子蜜炒勻。

3. 下葱花，用粟粉水收汁。加入芝麻炒勻。

Sautéed beef with mixed mushrooms

Ingredients:

Beef chuck slices 100g

White beech mushrooms 50g

Marmoreal mushroom 50g

Large chili 1/2pc

Green onion 2 pcs

Garlic 1 clove

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Sesame 1 teaspoon

Citron tea 1 Tablespoon

Shao Xing wine Little

Dark soy sauce Little

Chicken broth 1 Tablespoon

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Black pepper Little

Corn strach 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Oil 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Tear white beech mushrooms and marmoreal mushrooms. Cut chili and beef in pieces. Shred garlic and green onion. Marinate beef with sugar, black pepper, cornstarch, Shao Xing wine and soy sauce. Stir with a little oil.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry garlic and beef. Put in both mushrooms. Then put in Shao Xing wine, dark soy sauce, black pepper, chili and 1 tablespoon of chicken broth. Stir fry with citron tea

3. Put in green onion. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put in sesame.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android