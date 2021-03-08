韓式辣炒雞

材料：

雞扒1件

椰菜1/4個

洋葱1/2個

葱2棵

乳酪3湯匙

水牛芝士1/2塊

韓式辣醬1湯匙

韓式辣粉1茶匙

咖喱粉1茶匙

蒜頭1瓣

韓國醬油1湯匙

糖1湯匙

麻油2茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 椰菜切件，加入鹽浸水。

2. 洋葱切條；葱切段；蒜頭剁成蓉。

3. 雞扒印乾水分、切件，將韓式辣醬、韓式辣粉、咖喱粉、蒜茸、韓國醬油、糖、麻油，加入至雞扒，醃15分鐘。

4. 將水牛芝士加入至乳酪，攪拌均勻，成為醬料。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入雞，煎至金黃色，加入洋葱、椰菜，炒至均勻。

6. 加少許水，煮1分鐘，加入葱、醬料，蓋上蓋煮1分鐘。

Korean Style Stir fried Chicken

Ingredients:

Chicken chop 1 pc

Cabbage 1/4 pc

Onion 1/2 pc

Spring onion 2 pcs

Yogurt 3 tablespoons

Mozzarella cheese 1/2 pc

Korean style hot pepper paste 1 tablespoon

Korean style red pepper powder 1 teaspoon

Curry powder 1 teaspoon

Garlic 1 slice

Korean style soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil 2 teaspoons

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut cabbage into pieces, put salt into cabbage and soak.

2. Cut onion into strips. Cut spring onion into strips. Mince garlic.

3. Wipe chicken chop with kitchen paper, cut chicken chop into pieces, put Korean style hot pepper paste, Korean style red pepper powder, curry powder, minced garlic, Korean style soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil into chicken chop, marinate 15 mins.

4. Put mozzarella cheese into yogurt, mix well as sauce.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in chicken, pan fry until golden brown, put in onion, cabbage and stir fry until mix well.

6. Put in a little water and cook 1 min, put in spring onion and the sauce, cover the lid and cook 1 min.

