冰菜鹹香煎蛋餅

材料：

冰菜1棵

醃漬貢菜1湯匙

菜脯4條

紅甜椒1/4個

雞蛋3隻

鹽1/2茶匙

胡椒粉1茶匙

糖1茶匙

麻油1茶匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 冰菜洗淨印乾水分、切粒；貢菜切粒；菜脯切粒；紅甜椒切粒。

2. 雞蛋攪拌均勻，加入鹽、胡椒粉、糖、麻油，攪拌均勻。

3. 將冰菜、貢菜、菜脯、紅甜椒加入蛋，攪拌均勻。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入蛋漿，煎3分鐘。

5. 將蛋對摺，兩面煎至金黃色，用鑊鏟切開，即可上碟。

Pan Fried Egg Cake with Crystalline Iceplant and Salted Vegetables

Ingredients:

Crystalline iceplant 1 pc

Sweet pickles 1 tablespoon

Preserved radish 4 pcs

Red sweet pepper 1/4 pc

Egg 3 pcs

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wash and wipe crystalline iceplant with kitchen paper, dice it. Dice sweet pickles. Dice preserved radish.

2. Dice red sweet pepper. Beat egg and put in salt, pepper, sugar, sesame oil, mix well.

3. Put crystalline iceplant, sweet pickles, preserved radish, red sweet pepper into egg, mix well.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in egg, pan fry 3 mins.

5. Fold up egg and pan fry until golden brown and cut into pieces.

