木瓜火焰蜆鍋

材料：

蜆 600克

木瓜1個

雞殼1隻

瑤柱4両

二鍋頭3湯匙

紹興酒1湯匙

薑20克

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 木瓜去皮、去籽、切件；瑤柱浸水。

2. 蜆以60度熱水浸水，以助吐沙。

3. 雞殼印乾水分，雞殼加入紹興酒氽水，取出雞殼。

4. 將雞殼、木瓜、瑤柱加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，以中火煮1小時，再取出湯及木瓜。

5. 燒熱米糠油，爆香薑片，加入蜆，炒2分鐘。

6. 加入二鍋頭，以火槍點火，再加入湯及木瓜，煮至滾起。

Braised Papaya and Clam

Ingredients:

Clam 600g

Papaya 1 pc

Chicken bone 1 pc

Dried scallops 4 taels

Erguotou wine 3 tablespoons

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Ginger 20g

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Peel papaya and deseed then cut papaya into pieces. Soak dried scallops.

2. Soak clam with 60 degree water, helps remove sands.

3. Wipe chicken bone with kitchen paper, blanch chicken bone and Shao xing wine, take out chicken bone.

4. Put chicken bone, papaya and dried scallops into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 1 hour with mid-heat, take out soup and papaya.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry ginger, put in clam and stir fry 2 mins.

6. Put in erguotou, spark with blow torch, put in soup and papaya and cook until boiled.

