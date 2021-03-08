油豆腐粉絲湯

材料：

油豆腐1件

粉絲1包

娃娃菜1棵

鰹魚粉2湯匙

熱水1公升

薑20克

蒜頭2瓣

唐芹1條

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 粉絲浸熱水；娃娃菜去除根部、撕開、浸水。

2. 唐芹切粒；薑切片；蒜頭拍扁、去衣；油豆腐切件。

3. 將500毫升熱水加入至鰹魚粉，攪拌均勻。

4. 燒熱米糠油，爆香薑、蒜頭。

5. 加入娃娃菜、鰹魚湯、500毫升熱水，煮3分鐘。

6. 加入油豆腐、粉絲，煮3分鐘，熄火，加入唐芹。

Fried Bean Curd and Vermicelli Soup

Ingredients:

Fried bean curd 1 pc

Vermicelli 1 pack

Baby cabbage 1 pc

Bonito powder 2 tablespoons

Hot water 1L

Ginger 20g

Garlic 2 slices

Chinese celery 1 pc

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Soak vermicelli with hot water. Cut baby cabbage root, rip baby cabbage and soak.

2. Dice Chinese celery. Slice ginger. Slap garlic and peel. Cut fried bean curd into pieces.

3. Put 500ml hot water into bonito powder and mix well.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry ginger and garlic.

5. Put in baby cabbage, bonito soup and 500ml hot water, cook 3 mins.

6. Put in fried bean curd, vermicelli and cook 3 mins, off the heat, put in Chinese celery.

-----------------------------

