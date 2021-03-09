香菇醬蒸排骨

材料：

香菇醬 2湯匙

排骨 200克

葱 1棵

生抽 2茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

蠔油 2茶匙

生粉 2茶匙

步驟：

1. 葱切粒。

2. 將生抽、紹興酒、糖、蠔油、香菇醬加入至排骨，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘，加入生粉，攪拌均勻。

3. 將排骨擺上碟，以大火蒸20分鐘，灑上葱花。

Steamed Pork Ribs with Mushroom Sauce

Ingredients:

Mushroom sauce 2 tablespoons

Pork ribs 200g

Spring onion 1 pc

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 2 teaspoons

Cornstarch 2 teaspoons

Steps:

1. Dice spring onion.

2. Put soy sauce, Shao xing wine, sugar, oyster sauce, mushroom sauce into pork ribs, mix well and marinate 30 mins, then put in cornstarch and mix well.

3. Put pork ribs on the plate, steam 20 mins with high heat, finally add spring onion on the top.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android