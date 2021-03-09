芫荽皮蛋蠔仔湯

材料：

芫荽 5棵

皮蛋 1隻

蠔仔 300克

薑 30克

生粉 1湯匙

胡椒粉 2茶匙

魚露 2茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 芫荽浸鹽水30分鐘；將生粉加入至蠔仔，攪拌均勻再洗淨。

2. 將胡椒粉、魚露、紹興酒加入至蠔仔，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

3. 皮蛋去殼、切粒；薑切片；芫荽切段。

4. 燒熱米糠油，爆香薑，加入滾水、皮蛋、芫荽，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。

5. 加入蠔仔，煮5分鐘，最後加入適量鹽。

Oyster Soup with Cilantro and Century Egg

Ingredients:

Cilantro 5 pcs

Century egg 1 pc

Oyster 300g

Ginger 30g

Cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Pepper 2 teaspoons

Fish sauce 2 teaspoons

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Soak cilantro with salt 30 mins. Put cornstarch into oyster and mix well, then wash oyster.

2. Put pepper, fish sauce, Shao xing wine into oyster, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

3. Shell century egg and dice. Slice ginger. Cut cilantro into strips.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry ginger, then put in boiled water, century egg and cilantro.

5. Cover the lid and cook 10 mins, put in oyster and cook 5 mins, finally put in some salt.

